Ukraine's president calls emergency meeting of security and defense chiefs

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 16:45

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an emergency meeting of top security and defense officials for Friday, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Serhiy Nykyforov announced the meeting on Facebook after the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin would sign formal documents on Friday proclaiming Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv called sham referendums organized by Russia at gunpoint.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has called an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for tomorrow. The agenda and other details will be announced later," Nykyforov said.



German foreign minister lobbies for Iran sanctions after Amini death
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:58 PM
Russia open to in-person talks with US on nuclear arms treaty
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:13 PM
Lapid: Israel acting on every front to prevent terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 04:05 PM
Jackal infected with rabies found near Ein Hanetziv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 03:52 PM
Demonstrators attempt to enter Iran embassy in Oslo, police say
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 03:27 PM
South Korea's military says North Korea fired ballistic missile
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 02:58 PM
Finland will shut border to Russian tourists from midnight
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 02:19 PM
Iran summons French charge d'affaires in Tehran
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 02:18 PM
Police discover brothel in Haifa, operator arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 11:50 AM
Palestinian arrested on suspicion of raping young Israeli woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 08:32 AM
Al-Mujahideen Brigades take responsibility for shooting on Mount Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 07:46 AM
Fire breaks out in Israeli children's hospital, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 06:54 AM
Rapper Coolio, known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies in Los Angeles at 59
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:59 AM
Bridge collapses in Brazilian Amazon, 3 killed and up to 15 missing
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:10 AM
Body of missing American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found below Nepal peak
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 03:50 AM
