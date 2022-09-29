German foreign minister lobbies for Iran sanctions after Amini death

Germany's foreign minister said she is doing everything within her power to bring about European Union sanctions against those who oppress women in Iran, two weeks after the death of a young woman in Iranian police custody sparked protests.

"The Iranian authorities must immediately end their brutal treatment of demonstrators," Annalena Baerbock told the Bundestag parliament on Thursday, calling for investigations into the deaths of Mahsa Amini and those protesting her death.

Iranian officials say 41 people, including members of the police and a pro-government militia, have died in protests across the country. But Iranian human rights groups have reported a higher toll.