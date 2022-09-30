Nine arrested overnight in West Bank

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested nine wanted individuals on Thursday night throughout the West Bank, according to a report from the IDF.

Israeli forces entered the Jilzon refugee camp to arrest one person suspected of being involved in terrorist activity. During the arrest, clashes broke out, with civilians throwing stones as well as an IED at Israeli forces. Additionally, two individuals sped toward the forces attempting to arrest the suspect, which led to Israeli forces shooting at the car. Injured parties were identified afterward.

IDF soldiers in Hebron arrested six wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity; two more were arrested in the village of Beit Omer for the same reason.

There were no Israeli casualties. Those arrested were taken to be interrogated by Israeli security forces.