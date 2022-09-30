The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Burkina Faso army captain announces overthrow of military government

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 23:16

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 23:18

Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and suspended the constitution and transitional charter, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening.

Traore said a group of officers had decided to remove Damiba due to his inability to deal with a worsening Islamist insurgency. He announced that borders were closed indefinitely and that all political and civil society activities were suspended.

It is the second takeover in eight months for the West African state. Damiba took power in a coup in January that ousted former President Roch Kabore, also due in part to frustration over the worsening insecurity.

800 million cubic meters of gas escaped after Nord pipeline explosion
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:44 PM
Russian consulate in New York vandalized with red paint
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:36 PM
Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after tussle
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 11:14 PM
US to announce new Ukraine aid package next week - White House
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 10:51 PM
Swedish police will cooperate with Danish, German forces on gas leak probe - PM
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 07:14 PM
Norway to receive help from UK, Germany and France to boost security, PM says
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 06:51 PM
Israeli injured in private plane crash near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 06:29 PM
UK's MI5 website briefly hit by denial of service attack
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 05:10 PM
Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute agreement reached - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 04:20 PM
Russian-Israelis at risk of Russian military draft, FM warns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 04:03 PM
Mexican President confirms hack on government files
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 03:47 PM
Ukrainian defense minister promises announcement of 'good news'
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 01:46 PM
Fire breaks out in the Judean hills, cause yet unknown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2022 01:37 PM
Donetsk separatists head: Ukraine 'semi-encircled' Russian-held Lyman
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 12:51 PM
Russia's Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill tests positive for COVID
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 12:32 PM
