IDF seizes Palestinian terror funds in nightly West Bank raid

Palestinian weaponry and terror funds were confiscated by Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank on Friday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, the IDF reported on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Tens of thousands of shekels were seized by IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operating in Jalazone. The money was planned to fund terrorist activities, the IDF suspects.

In addition, violent clashes broke out after dozens of Palestinian suspects hurled stones toward Israeli forces, who in response used riot control measures to disperse the violent crowd.

No Israeli injuries were reported in the operation, the military added.