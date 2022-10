Kuwait's government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary election in the Gulf state.

Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government and asked them to stay on in the caretaker capacity.

KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, received the government's letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.