Alec Baldwin 'Rust' settlement has no impact on possible criminal charges -DA

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 5, 2022 21:11

A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday said a settlement between actor Alec Baldwin and the family of the cinematographer he shot during the filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021 had no impact on her eventual decision on whether to file criminal charges in the case.

"If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law," the office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on the proposed settlement of the civil suit brought by the Hutchins family.

24-year-old resident of Netanya stabbed to death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2022 03:41 AM
Palestinian security saves Israelis, tourists from Hebron mob
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2022 08:18 PM
US appeals court grants Justice Dept expedited appeal in Trump case
By REUTERS
10/05/2022 08:03 PM
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is preparing to restart one reactor - IAEA
By REUTERS
10/05/2022 07:50 PM
JPost.com will not be updated until Wednesday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2022 05:29 PM
Israeli officer injured in clash with suspect in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2022 05:00 PM
Zelensky decree rules out Ukraine talks with Putin as 'impossible'
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 02:27 PM
Russia: More than 200,000 drafted so far in 'partial mobilization'
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 02:23 PM
No unusual activity around Russia's nuclear weapons - Western official
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 02:08 PM
Russian court fines TikTok $50,000 over refusal to delete LGBT content
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 11:12 AM
Russia's Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukraine regions
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 10:43 AM
Security forces arrest nine in West Bank, confiscate weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/04/2022 10:16 AM
US deeply concerned by Yemen truce expiration, State Department says
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 01:03 AM
US to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests, Biden says
By REUTERS
10/04/2022 12:42 AM
IDF, police thwart large gun smuggling attempt on Jordan border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2022 09:43 PM
