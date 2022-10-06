24-year-old resident of Netanya stabbed to death

A 24-year-old resident of Netanya was stabbed to death during a fight in the city on Thursday night.

Medical staff who were called to the scene gave the young man medical treatment and evacuated him to the city's Laniado Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police arrived at the scene and began an investigation while searching for the perpetrators, along with collecting evidence around the scene and forensic findings by forensic investigators.

The police stated that the background and circumstances of the incident are yet unclear.