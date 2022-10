Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situational assessment along with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Director-General of the Defense Minister Maj.-Gen.(ret.) Amir Eshel and Head of the Operations Directorate Brig.-Gen. Shlomi Binder on Thursday.

Following the assessment, Gantz instructed the defense establishment "to prepare for any scenario in which tensions increase in the northern arena - including defense and offense readiness," his office said.