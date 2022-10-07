Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 22:02

The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there. Liverpool edged out the other candidate, Glasgow, as the host city in a draw held live on BBC television on Friday.

While decades-long tradition dictates that the winner of the contest gets to host it the following year, the European Broadcasting Union had said safety and security reasons meant runners-up Britain were instead invited to host.

The BBC will stage the event, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million and was last held in Britain in 1998. Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final of the competition, the EBU said.

Britain's entry to this year's Eurovision contest in Italy in May came second behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which rode a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory.

Canada to ban Iran's IRGC leaders from entry, expand sanctions
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 09:51 PM
Iran summons Danish ambassador over Copenhagen embassy attack
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 08:50 PM
Uvalde school district suspends police force in wake of shooting
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 08:19 PM
Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region kills at least 5 people - doctor
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 07:40 PM
Palestinian shot dead after throwing molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 07:38 PM
50-year-old man drowns in Jerusalem mikveh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 03:21 PM
In terrorism wave's wake, limited West Bank Sukkot closures announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 01:43 PM
Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 12:49 PM
Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties 'proud' to win Nobel Prize
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 12:45 PM
Suspect in attempted gas station bombing, vehicle shooting arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 12:25 PM
Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call - report
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 11:55 AM
IDF arrests five terrorism suspects Thursday night, confiscates knives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 10:45 AM
Retired High Court judge Shoshana Netanyahu dies at 99
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 10:21 AM
US reviewing 'response options' on Saudi relations after OPEC+ cuts, Bli
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 03:57 AM
After Syria raid, US kills Islamic State militants in air strike
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 03:07 AM
