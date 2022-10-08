The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 10:40

The number of people killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday has risen to seven, with search and recovery efforts continuing, Irish police said on Saturday.

The explosion happened shortly after 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) at the service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough. Eight more people were receiving treatment in hospital, police said. They have not addressed the cause of the explosion.

Photographs from the scene showed a residential unit above the service station's store with walls blown out and a partially collapsed roof, and debris scattered across the forecourt where several cars were parked.

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 09:12 AM
Russia’s RIA state agency reports fuel tank on fire at Kerch bridge in Crimea
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 07:56 AM
Appeals court temporarily blocks Arizona's abortion ban
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 04:44 AM
North Korea says missile tests self-defense against US military threats
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 12:33 AM
IMF board approves $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 11:31 PM
Lula leading Bolsonaro in second round of Brazil election, poll shows
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 11:24 PM
Zelensky: Ukraine has liberated 2,434 sq km of land in current offensive
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 11:04 PM
Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 10:02 PM
Iran summons Danish ambassador over Copenhagen embassy attack
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 08:50 PM
Uvalde school district suspends police force in wake of shooting
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 08:19 PM
Air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray region kills at least 5 people - doctor
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 07:40 PM
Palestinian shot dead after throwing molotov cocktail at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 07:38 PM
50-year-old man drowns in Jerusalem mikveh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 03:21 PM
In terrorism wave's wake, limited West Bank Sukkot closures announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2022 01:43 PM
Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2022 12:49 PM
