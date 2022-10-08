North Korea fires ballistic missile - Yonhap

North Korea appears to have fired a ballistic missile, Japanese authorities said early on Sunday, with national broadcaster NHK reporting that two missiles may have been launched. The incident would mark the seventh such launch by North Korea since Sept. 25, deepening concern in both Tokyo and Washington.

The projectile had already fallen, Japan's coast guard said in a statement. Public broadcaster NHK said it appeared to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

NHK later added that a second missile appeared to have been fired, citing defense ministry sources, although no further information was immediately available.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.