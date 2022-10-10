The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 03:26

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services.

"There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video on the Kremlin's Telegram channel. "This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services."

Putin was meeting Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, who was presenting findings of an inquiry into Saturday's explosion and fire on the bridge.

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 12:42 AM
Woman shot dead in Laqiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 10:21 PM
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 08:55 PM
Power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected, IAEA chief says
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 07:33 PM
Minor questioned by police after threatening Netanyahu on Instagram
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 04:51 PM
Pro-Iranian hackers attack Israeli gas company website
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 11:55 AM
Dozens of students in Mexico mysteriously poisoned
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 04:16 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Greece
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 01:26 AM
Three arrested in Jerusalem on suspicion of carrying out shootings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2022 08:43 PM
8 arrested for throwing rocks at security forces in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2022 07:29 PM
Kuwait's emir travels to Italy for regular medical checks - state news
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 06:13 PM
Russia names new commander of forces engaged in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 04:00 PM
Germany-based rail operator blames network breakdown on sabotage
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 02:42 PM
IDF thwart 3.67 million shekel drug smuggling from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2022 11:19 AM
Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 10:40 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by