The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas threatens to join forces 'soon' with West Bank violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 17:00

A Hamas official warned that the terrorist movement's "hand is on the trigger" and that it would "soon join forces" with terrorists in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will not let the settlers tamper with Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque," said Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas's politburo, to the Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency. "Al-Aqsa is a powder keg that will explode in the face of the occupier, our hands are on the trigger, and we will soon join forces with the resistance of the West Bank and Jerusalem."

Hindi additionally warned Israel against "tampering in any way with the bounties of the sea and its wealth, especially gas."

Ayelet Shaked to vote against Lebanon deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 05:05 PM
Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 03:26 PM
Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 02:49 PM
Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 02:33 PM
Interior Min. Shaked to grant entry to Russians with Israeli spouses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 01:13 PM
Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply, mayor says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:56 PM
Belarus says troop deployment with Russia on border is defensive measure
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:26 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah green-lights maritime border deal with Israel
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:21 PM
PM Lapid to convene security council over Lebanon maritime border deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 11:38 AM
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 09:16 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 08:58 AM
Russia to respond to growing Western involvement in Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:58 AM
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant - IAEA report
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 01:00 AM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 10:38 PM
Israeli is arrested, interrogated after crossing border to Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2022 06:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by