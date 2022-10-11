Hamas threatens to join forces 'soon' with West Bank violence

A Hamas official warned that the terrorist movement's "hand is on the trigger" and that it would "soon join forces" with terrorists in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will not let the settlers tamper with Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque," said Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas's politburo, to the Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency. "Al-Aqsa is a powder keg that will explode in the face of the occupier, our hands are on the trigger, and we will soon join forces with the resistance of the West Bank and Jerusalem."

Hindi additionally warned Israel against "tampering in any way with the bounties of the sea and its wealth, especially gas."