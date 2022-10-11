The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 18:52

Thirty-two Ukrainian prisoners returned home in an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces. All of them were in places where fierce fighting was going on. Many of these people were considered missing," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on Telegram.

Yermak said Ukraine had also received the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka, who Yermak said had volunteered to fight for Ukraine.

France to step up military presence in eastern Europe -Defense ministry
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:09 PM
G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 06:32 PM
Hamas threatens to join forces 'soon' with West Bank violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 05:00 PM
Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 03:26 PM
Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 02:33 PM
Interior Min. Shaked to grant entry to Russians with Israeli spouses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 01:13 PM
Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply, mayor says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:56 PM
Belarus says troop deployment with Russia on border is defensive measure
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:26 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah green-lights maritime border deal with Israel
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:21 PM
PM Lapid to convene security council over Lebanon maritime border deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 11:38 AM
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 09:16 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 08:58 AM
Russia to respond to growing Western involvement in Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:58 AM
Iran racing to expand enrichment at underground plant - IAEA report
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 01:00 AM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
By REUTERS
10/10/2022 10:38 PM
