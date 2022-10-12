The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
West Bank suspects in contact with Hamas planned terrorist attacks -Shin Bet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 16:41

Updated: OCTOBER 12, 2022 16:43

In the last two weeks, a Shin Bet investigation of four suspects from the West Bank found that they were in contact with a Hamas operative from the Gaza Strip in order to plan and carry out shooting attacks against Israeli targets.

The suspects were in contact with Bilal Basharat - a Hamas operative who was released from prison as part of the Shalit deal, was deported to the Gaza Strip, and operates within the 'Hagada Headquarters,' which is a Hamas body located in the Gaza Strip and its mission is to promote military terrorist activity in the West Bank.

Basharat instructed the suspects to purchase weapons and collect information from the area in order to carry out shooting attacks on behalf of Hamas against civilian targets and IDF soldiers.

The operatives of the squad were arrested and a weapon they had purchased was also seized. In addition, terrorist funds were seized and transferred to the squad on behalf of the Hamas headquarters.

Lebanon says preparations for gas exploration will take months
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 05:09 PM
Iran's Khamenei calls protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 01:39 PM
60-year-old Israeli imprisoned in Japan for drug smuggling dies in cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2022 12:56 PM
Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking diesel supplies to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 11:51 AM
Hong Kong approves baby version of BioNTech vaccine for toddlers
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 10:23 AM
Gazprom says shipments to Europe via Ukraine to remain stable
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 10:13 AM
Russian missiles hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in two days
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 08:59 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2022 08:21 AM
Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 08:07 AM
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - report
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 02:42 AM
US restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 11:14 PM
Lions' Den terrorist group warns Israel of 'surprises' in coming hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 10:31 PM
IDF downs Hamas quadcopter over northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 09:16 PM
France to step up military presence in eastern Europe
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:09 PM
G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 06:32 PM
