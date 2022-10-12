In the last two weeks, a Shin Bet investigation of four suspects from the West Bank found that they were in contact with a Hamas operative from the Gaza Strip in order to plan and carry out shooting attacks against Israeli targets.

The suspects were in contact with Bilal Basharat - a Hamas operative who was released from prison as part of the Shalit deal, was deported to the Gaza Strip, and operates within the 'Hagada Headquarters,' which is a Hamas body located in the Gaza Strip and its mission is to promote military terrorist activity in the West Bank.

Basharat instructed the suspects to purchase weapons and collect information from the area in order to carry out shooting attacks on behalf of Hamas against civilian targets and IDF soldiers.

The operatives of the squad were arrested and a weapon they had purchased was also seized. In addition, terrorist funds were seized and transferred to the squad on behalf of the Hamas headquarters.