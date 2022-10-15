The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 15, 2022 14:24

Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday said the US ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement.

Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the US Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.

Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia announces $400 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 01:26 AM
Biden calls on Iran to end violence against citizens
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 01:25 AM
DOJ asks appeals court to end third-party review of documents from Trump
By REUTERS
10/15/2022 12:06 AM
Russian submarine spotted off French coast end-September- BFM
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 06:38 PM
Belarus says Russian troops will soon arrive for joint deployment
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 05:58 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured in West Bank clashes with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 05:23 PM
EU will not take decision on Iran sanctions linked to drones on Monday
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 04:24 PM
N.Korea fires artillery shells off east, west coasts -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 01:19 PM
Ammunition depot in Russia explodes from Ukrainian shelling -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 12:05 PM
Russian deputy foreign minister: no new signals on US prisoner swap
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 12:05 PM
Norwegian police investigate drone sighting at Kaarstoe gas plant -paper
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 09:13 AM
Russian-backed forces make advances towards eastern Ukrainian town - UK
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 09:10 AM
Mohamed Hadid's Instagram account suspended or deleted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 08:41 AM
Jerusalem mayor: The capital is not burning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 07:39 AM
Bahamas records its first case of cholera since 2017
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 12:31 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by