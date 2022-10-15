The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At least 11 killed in attack at Russian military training ground - RIA

At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 15, 2022 22:37

Updated: OCTOBER 15, 2022 23:01
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia September 26, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO)
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation line up outside a recruitment office in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia September 26, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO)

At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said.

The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Moscow's forces since the Februar 24 invasion.

RIA, citing the defense ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the southwestern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. It said they were nationals from a former Soviet republic but did not give any details.

The attack

"During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit," RIA cited a defense ministry statement as saying.

"As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility," it said.

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

RIA did not say where the attack took place. Authorities in Belgorod have repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking targets in the city, including power lines and fuel and ammunition stores.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
