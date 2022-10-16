The chair of the African Union on Sunday called for those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane, Redwan Hussein, national security advisor to the prime minister and Abiy’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray forces, did not respond to requests for comment.