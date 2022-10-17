The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts second time in week

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 07:12

Updated: OCTOBER 17, 2022 08:36
A driver walks near his burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged.

"Rescuers are on the site," Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building.

 Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday that two more blasts hit the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district, following earlier Monday morning explosions.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

Shevchenkivskiy district, a busy hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, was hit by several explosions on Monday last week when Russia ordered the biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea.

Cars are on fire after Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)Cars are on fire after Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Attacks were carried out with "suicide drones"

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, said the attacks were carried out with so-called suicide drones.

"Russians think this will help them, but such actions are just their convulsions," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk after missile hit

A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.

"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site."

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.



