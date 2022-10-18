Operation Break the Wave: Five wanted individuals arrested overnight

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested five wanted individuals between Monday night and Tuesday morning in the West Bank, an IDF spokesperson said.

IDF troops operated in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in the villages of Kobar, Beit Sira and Jalazone, where three of the wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested. Israeli forces also found an M4-type weapon and other illegally acquired ammunition at the scene.

While in Jalazone, stones were thrown at Israeli forces, to which they responded with measures to disperse the violent demonstrations.

Israeli forces also operated in the Palestinian city of Qabatiya, where one person was arrested.

In the village of Kfar Diuk, another wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity was arrested.

The arrested individuals and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

No Israeli casualties were sustained during the operation.