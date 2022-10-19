Poland is set to buy rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up arms imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, South Korean officials said on Wednesday.

Poland is expected to sign a deal with Hanwha Defense, the defence unit of South Korea's Hanwha Corp 000880.KS this week, to buy K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, officials said.

Under the contract, South Korea will supply 288 multiple rocket launchers worth $6 billion, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Hanwha Defense declined to confirm the details of the contract when contacted by Reuters, saying the deal had yet to be closed.