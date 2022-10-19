The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Canada imposes new sanctions over human rights violations in Iran

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 22:30

Canada imposed sanctions on six individuals and four entities on Wednesday that it said were among the worst offenders that have participated in or enabled "gross human rights violations" in Iran.

"Canada will continue to support them by using all tools at our disposal to respond to the Iranian regime's violations of human rights and its threats to regional peace and security," Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

The sanctions list includes Mohammad Karami of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, a hardline watchdog body called the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts, which responsible for selecting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor.

Gantz to speak with Ukrainian counterpart Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 07:59 PM
UK interior minister Braverman: I made a mistake, I resign
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 07:33 PM
Two prisoners hospitalized after mattress fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 06:28 PM
Saudi Arabia expresses support for Australia's Jerusalem decision
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 06:27 PM
New EU sanctions against Iran for Russia support to be approved this week - Elysee
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 05:24 PM
Russia Jewish Agency hearing postponed for the third time
By ZVIKA KLEIN
10/19/2022 05:23 PM
IDF foils drug smuggling from Egypt, drugs worth NIS 900,000 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 04:20 PM
EU set to sanction 8 people, entities over Iranian drone use in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 02:24 PM
UK FM says beating of protester at Chinese consulate 'unacceptable'
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 11:41 AM
US envoy in Lebanon next week with maritime deal to sign
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 11:38 AM
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempt to capture nuclear plant -RIA
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 09:20 AM
Poland expected to buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank sales
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 08:47 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 12 arrested across West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 07:57 AM
Indonesia says 99 children have died from acute kidney injury this year
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 07:56 AM
IDF thwarts drug smuggling into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/18/2022 11:44 PM
