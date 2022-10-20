The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

France returns 15 women, 40 children from Kurdish camps in Syria

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 08:30

France said on Thursday it carried out a new operation to return French nationals - 40 children and 15 women - from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria.

"The minors were handed over to the child care services and will be subject to medical and social follow-up," the ministry said, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities.

In September, The European Court of Human Rights ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there.

Operation Break the Wave: 7 terrorism suspects arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 08:34 AM
US, allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 04:10 AM
Terrorists fire at IDF forces at the Jalameh crossing, terrorist fled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/20/2022 01:36 AM
Russia to reassess working with UN chief if he inspects Ukraine drones
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 12:30 AM
Trump gave deposition in writer's defamation lawsuit -writer's spokesper
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 12:28 AM
The head of Manpower Directorate visited family of Noa Lazar - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 11:27 PM
Canada imposes new sanctions over human rights violations in Iran
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 10:30 PM
Gantz to speak with Ukrainian counterpart Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 07:59 PM
UK interior minister Braverman: I made a mistake, I resign
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 07:33 PM
Two prisoners hospitalized after mattress fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 06:28 PM
Saudi Arabia expresses support for Australia's Jerusalem decision
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 06:27 PM
New EU sanctions against Iran for Russia support to be approved this week - Elysee
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 05:24 PM
Russia Jewish Agency hearing postponed for the third time
By ZVIKA KLEIN
10/19/2022 05:23 PM
IDF foils drug smuggling from Egypt, drugs worth NIS 900,000 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/19/2022 04:20 PM
EU set to sanction 8 people, entities over Iranian drone use in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/19/2022 02:24 PM
