Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli has stated that her party will be recommending Yair Lapid to President Isaac Herzog as the party's candidate for Prime Minister and to form a coalition.

Announcing the decision on Thursday afternoon, Michaeli added that "there is nothing to fight over within the [Center-Left] bloc. It will not help to try and gain more votes at the expense of coalition parties. We all need to act together, in coordination, in order to convince those who are undecided between the two blocs, bring them to our side and win."