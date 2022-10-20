The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran warns Saudi Arabia over 'reliance' on Israel - Guards' commander

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 15:17

Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2022 15:38

Iran on Thursday said the leaders of regional foe Saudi Arabia should end what it called their reliance on Israel, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, in an apparent reference to growing ties between Israel and Gulf Arab states.

"You are relying on an Israel which is collapsing, and this will be the end of your era," Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was quoted as saying in what he called a "warning" to the kingdom's ruling Al-Saud family.

Saudi Arabia has signaled its backing for the so-called Abraham Accords under which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain forged relations with Israel two years ago. But Riyadh has stopped short of formally recognizing neighboring Israel.

Israel has voiced willingness to work militarily with its new Gulf partners, which have been more publicly reticent about such a prospect.



Tags Iran Headline
