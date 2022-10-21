Former UCLA gynecologist found guilty on 5 counts of sex abuse

An obstetrician-gynecologist formerly employed by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was found guilty on Thursday of five felony counts of sexually abusing patients, but jurors acquitted him of seven counts and deadlocked on nine others.

The mixed verdict in the sexual abuse trial of Dr. James Heaps, 65, who retired in 2018 after more than 30 years at UCLA, was announced in a statement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 17. A prosecutor said Heaps faces more than two decades in state prison and must register as a sex offender, according to the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS).