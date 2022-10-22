The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 08:50

Updated: OCTOBER 22, 2022 08:51

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of Xi Jinping, on Saturday was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.

Hu, 79, who was seated to the left of Xi, was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.

Hu had appeared slightly unsteady last Sunday when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress.

The once-in-five-years congress concluded with amendments to the party's constitution that cements the core status of Xi and the guiding role of his political thought within the party.

Off-duty border police officer seriously injured in stabbing - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 02:33 AM
US appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 02:16 AM
Biden says he will veto if Republicans win and try to ban abortion
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 02:14 AM
US prefers diplomacy on Iran but sees no nuclear deal for now -Blinken
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 09:34 PM
Trump ally Barrack to take stand in own defense at foreign agent trial
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:24 PM
US, Russian defense chiefs speak amid Ukraine war -Pentagon
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 05:06 PM
UK defense minister Wallace says won't run to be PM, may back Johnson
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 02:26 PM
Deputy mayor detained for smuggling Ukrainian woman into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2022 01:24 PM
Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons -NTV
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:19 PM
EU needs to work on a tribunal to hold Russia accountable - Latvia PM
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:07 PM
We will put public finances on sustainable path - UK finance minister
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 09:53 AM
Four killed by shelling in Russia-controlled Kherson - official
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:35 AM
Former UCLA gynecologist found guilty on 5 counts of sex abuse
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:27 AM
Fuel truck crash sparks huge fire in Mexico, hundreds evacuated
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 05:42 AM
Former PM Johnson flying back to Britain this weekend - report
By REUTERS
10/20/2022 06:59 PM
