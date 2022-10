A Palestinian driving an Israeli-registered vehicle crashed into an armored post at the Israeli side of the Reihan crossing, west of Jenin in the West Bank, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The incident is being examined as a possible ramming attack, the ministry added.

The driver was injured to an unknown degree while Crossing Points Authority (CPA) security guards at the scene were unharmed. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

This is a developing story.