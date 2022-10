Three suspects illegally crossed the seam area near the city of Qalqilya and were later picked up by a vehicle, attempting to flee from IDF troops on Saturday evening.

Troops stationed in the area attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle, during the escape of the suspects, the vehicle hit an IDF soldier and the force responded by opening fire on the vehicle.

The soldier did not need medical treatment. The incident is being investigated and security forces are searching for additional suspects.