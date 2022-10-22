The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Three Border Police officers injured in east Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 22:21

Three Border Police officers were lightly injured during an operation in Shuafat, east Jerusalem on Saturday, according to Israeli media.

Officers passed through Shuafat on the way to the new Anatha, where they detained for questioning two of the family members of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Saturday.

During the entry and exit of the officers, violent disturbances developed during which stones and iron objects were thrown at them. The officers needed medical treatment and damage was caused to several police vehicles.

IDF open fire at a vehicle after a soldier was rammed near Qalqilya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 07:48 PM
Palestinian rams into West Bank crossing in suspected terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 01:25 PM
Iran: Calls to probe Russia's use of drones in Ukraine 'baseless'
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 11:29 AM
Ukrainian infrastructure targeted again on Saturday
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 11:20 AM
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 08:50 AM
Off-duty border police officer seriously injured in stabbing - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 02:33 AM
US appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 02:16 AM
Biden says he will veto if Republicans win and try to ban abortion
By REUTERS
10/22/2022 02:14 AM
US prefers diplomacy on Iran but sees no nuclear deal for now -Blinken
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 09:34 PM
Trump ally Barrack to take stand in own defense at foreign agent trial
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 08:24 PM
US, Russian defense chiefs speak amid Ukraine war -Pentagon
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 05:06 PM
UK defense minister Wallace says won't run to be PM, may back Johnson
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 02:26 PM
Deputy mayor detained for smuggling Ukrainian woman into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/21/2022 01:24 PM
Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons -NTV
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:19 PM
EU needs to work on a tribunal to hold Russia accountable - Latvia PM
By REUTERS
10/21/2022 12:07 PM
