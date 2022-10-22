Three Border Police officers injured in east Jerusalem

Three Border Police officers were lightly injured during an operation in Shuafat, east Jerusalem on Saturday, according to Israeli media.

Officers passed through Shuafat on the way to the new Anatha, where they detained for questioning two of the family members of the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Saturday.

During the entry and exit of the officers, violent disturbances developed during which stones and iron objects were thrown at them. The officers needed medical treatment and damage was caused to several police vehicles.