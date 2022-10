A 29-year-old from Shuafat in east Jerusalem was arrested for being involved in break-ins at a school elsewhere in the city.

Police had received reports earlier about multiple break-ins at the school, which saw the theft of numerous items such as tablets and computer equipment, as well as damages to the school.

The suspect, who is believed to have been involved in other burglaries, was arrested over the weekend and his detention in police custody was extended until Monday.