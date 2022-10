Israel will become Europe's largest gas supplier after signing the maritime border with Lebanon, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte following a meeting between the two on Monday.

The two prime ministers and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who was also present at the meeting, discussed ways to increase cooperation between Israel and Europe in the energy field.

"We must work together to find renewable, green energy solutions for the medium and long terms," Lapid stressed.