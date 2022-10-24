Hadar Muchtar arrested after handcuffing herself to Knesset gates

Election hopeful Hadar Muchtar was arrested on Monday evening after she tied herself to the gates of the Knesset in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem, N12 reported.
The Fiery Youth party leader shared on social media that she will not move until the state declares a "real estate emergency," referring to the ongoing housing crisis in Israel, despite the 21-year-old already owning an apartment bought by her parents.
קשרתי את עצמי לכנסת.מצב חירום נדלני.לא זזה מכאן pic.twitter.com/UmyggzRyQ2— הדר מוכתר - Hadar Muchtar (@HadarMuchtar) October 24, 2022