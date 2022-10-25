Israeli police arrest suspect for robbing elderly, biting police officer

A 29-year-old Haifa resident was arrested Monday for robbing an elderly man and biting a police officer while resisting arrest, Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday morning.

The robber in question had barged into the home of an 80-year-old man in a northern Israeli city on October 19, knocked him to the ground and stole his cell phone. The victim was injured but was treated by Magen David Adom personnel.

The Haifa police eventually found the suspect, who resisted arrest and attacked and bit a police officer. The officer was taken to Rambam Health Care Campus for treatment.

Police plan to ask the Haifa Magistrate's Court to extend his detention in custody.