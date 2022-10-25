UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign

British justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

"The new PM will have my support from the back benches to tackle the many challenges we face - as a party and as a country," Lewis said on Twitter.

Britain's Wendy Morton, the member of the government in charge of discipline among Conservative Party lawmakers, resigned on Tuesday as well.

Morton said on Twitter she was "heading to the back benches", meaning she would be leaving the government.