Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid

Palestinians headed to the Gaza Strip border on Tuesday afternoon carrying tires to burn and preparing to clash with Israeli forces, according to Palestinian media.

تغطية صحفية: "الشبان الثائر في قطاع غزة يتوجهون نحو السياج الفاصل شرق مدينة غزة تنديداً بجريمة الاحتلال في نابلس". pic.twitter.com/y4JdWOPbFu — الرسالة للإعلام (@Alresalahpress) October 25, 2022

The preparations for riots come after Israeli forces raided the headquarters of the Lion's Den terrorist group in Nablus early Tuesday morning, killing multiple leaders and members of the group.