Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians

The civilian security coordinator of the Har Bracha settlement near Nablus was suspended on Monday after an initial investigation found that he had given settlers tear gas to use against Palestinians, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday.

An initial investigation found that the security coordinator had been present at a clash between settlers and Palestinians near the village of Burin last Friday and had provided the settlers with tear gas.

"This act constitutes a deviation from what is expected of a qualified security agent and therefore it was decided to investigate him with the [Samaria] Brigade commander and to suspend him from his position until the end of the investigation," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The security coordinator is also being investigated by Israel Police.