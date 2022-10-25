The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 20:46

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stressed that her Bayit Yehudi party would not be dropping out of the upcoming Knesset elections, during a press conference on Tuesday,

"From the moment the reports were published that I was considering dropping out, I received a tremendous push from the public. A tremendous push accompanied by great concern," said Shaked.

"Look right, look left, and only characters appear that we have never voted for and will never vote for. These have always been a strong right in terms of words, and these do not represent the stateliness on which we grew up and for whose name we are ready to give our souls. I'm here to stop the rumor mill - I'm running to the end."

Shaked called on the right-wing bloc to "stop shooting in the APC (armored personnel carrier)," a phrase Israeli politicians have been using to tell allies or potential allies to stop attacking politicians within the same bloc.

Musk expected to close Twitter deal by Friday- Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:00 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold press conference amid political pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:50 PM
Israeli moderately injured in stabbing near Kdumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:40 PM
Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:06 PM
Russia claims its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 01:56 PM
Israel's President Herzog lands in Washington ahead of Biden meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:50 PM
Shooting reported near Israeli West Bank settlement of Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:46 PM
Weather alert for Kinneret with strong winds set to blow through Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:10 PM
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, indecent acts of an 11-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 11:27 AM
