Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stressed that her Bayit Yehudi party would not be dropping out of the upcoming Knesset elections, during a press conference on Tuesday,

"From the moment the reports were published that I was considering dropping out, I received a tremendous push from the public. A tremendous push accompanied by great concern," said Shaked.

"Look right, look left, and only characters appear that we have never voted for and will never vote for. These have always been a strong right in terms of words, and these do not represent the stateliness on which we grew up and for whose name we are ready to give our souls. I'm here to stop the rumor mill - I'm running to the end."

Shaked called on the right-wing bloc to "stop shooting in the APC (armored personnel carrier)," a phrase Israeli politicians have been using to tell allies or potential allies to stop attacking politicians within the same bloc.