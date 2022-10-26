The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 mln

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 02:17

Mobileye Global Inc MBLY.O, the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp INTC.O, headquartered in Jerusalem, raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, braving the trading volatility that has thwarted many stock market hopefuls.

Mobileye priced 41 million shares at $21 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. The company had previously guided the IPO could be priced at between $18 and $20 per share.

The IPO values Mobileye at $16.7 billion, a far cry from the $50 billion valuation that Intel was initially hoping to achieve. 

But Mobileye is selling only a 5% stake in itself, less than the typical 10% to 20% stake sale seen in most IPOs. This means that the financial hit it will take as a result of its lower valuation will be limited.

Mobileye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden plans to speak with new British prime minister on Tuesday
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 12:03 AM
White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 11:27 PM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:58 PM
Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:46 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold press conference amid political pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:50 PM
Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:06 PM
Russia claims its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 01:56 PM
Israel's President Herzog lands in Washington ahead of Biden meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:50 PM
Shooting reported near Israeli West Bank settlement of Shaked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 12:46 PM
