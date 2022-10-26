Israeli Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 mln

Mobileye Global Inc MBLY.O, the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp INTC.O, headquartered in Jerusalem, raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, braving the trading volatility that has thwarted many stock market hopefuls.

Mobileye priced 41 million shares at $21 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity ahead of an official announcement. The company had previously guided the IPO could be priced at between $18 and $20 per share.

The IPO values Mobileye at $16.7 billion, a far cry from the $50 billion valuation that Intel was initially hoping to achieve.

But Mobileye is selling only a 5% stake in itself, less than the typical 10% to 20% stake sale seen in most IPOs. This means that the financial hit it will take as a result of its lower valuation will be limited.

Mobileye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.