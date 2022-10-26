The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US 'concerned' over West Bank tensions, loss of lives, Blinken tells Herzog

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 04:43

The United States is concerned "over current heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives in the West Bank," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli President Isaac Herzog, currently on a state visit to Washington DC.

In a meeting between the two, Blinken emphasized the need for "all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation," a statement read.

The two also spoke on shared security concerns, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Iran's drone presence in the region.

Spotify criticizes Kanye's comments, keeps his music
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 03:57 AM
Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Meloni
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 03:56 AM
Israeli Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 mln
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 02:17 AM
Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 12:03 AM
White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 11:27 PM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:58 PM
Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:46 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold press conference amid political pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:50 PM
Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:06 PM
