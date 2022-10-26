The United States is concerned "over current heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives in the West Bank," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli President Isaac Herzog, currently on a state visit to Washington DC.

In a meeting between the two, Blinken emphasized the need for "all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation," a statement read.

The two also spoke on shared security concerns, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Iran's drone presence in the region.