China likely to ramp up diplomatic 'attacks' on Taiwan, island's foreign minister says

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 06:41

China is likely to ramp up its diplomatic "attacks" on Taiwan following last week's twice-a-decade congress, including snatching more of the island's few remaining diplomatic allies, Taiwan's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its congress on Saturday, cementing Chinese President Xi Jinping's grip on power.

In a report to parliament, Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu said he expected Beijing to ramp up its "security threat and diplomatic suppression" on the island, which is claimed by China as its own territory despite strong objections by Taiwan.

"China is likely to increase its attacks and threats o Taiwan, especially in the diplomatic field," Wu told lawmakers. "This is what we are worried about."

Wu said Taiwan has received "signs" and intelligence from unspecified diplomatic allies that China was boosting efforts to lure the island's allies into switching official recognition to Beijing.

"The diplomatic challenges we are facing are getting bigger and bigger," he said. "Looking forward our situation is becoming more difficult."

Under Wu's term, six countries have switched official recognition from Taipei to Beijing, which says Taiwan has no right to state-to-state ties.

Only 14 countries now officially recognise the island's government, mostly poor and developing countries in the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Beijing and Taipei have accused each other of using "dollar diplomacy" to lure countries into building official ties with them.

China has stepped up diplomatic and military pressure to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese rule. Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and that as Taiwan has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China its sovereignty claims are void.

Spotify criticizes Kanye's comments, keeps his music
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 03:57 AM
Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Meloni
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 03:56 AM
Israeli Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 mln
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 02:17 AM
Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 12:03 AM
White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 11:27 PM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:58 PM
Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:46 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold press conference amid political pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:50 PM
Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:06 PM
