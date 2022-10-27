The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden congratulates Israel, Lebanon on maritime border deal

Biden stressed that "sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 16:11

Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2022 16:26
US President Joe Biden responds to a question about Ukraine during an event to announce his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, March 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Joe Biden congratulated Israel and Lebanon on the signing of a maritime border demarcation deal on Thursday, as the two countries signed the final version of the deal at Nakoura.

"I am proud to congratulate Israel and Lebanon on officially concluding their agreement to resolve their long-standing maritime boundary dispute.  Today in Naqoura, Lebanon, both Parties took the final steps to bring the agreement into force and submitted the final paperwork to the United Nations in the presence of the United States," said Biden.

Biden stressed that the agreement will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon and "sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region."

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, May 4, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, May 4, 2021. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

"The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement. Energy—particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean—should not be a cause for conflict, but a tool for cooperation, stability, security, and prosperity.  This agreement takes us one step closer to realizing a vision for a Middle East that is more secure, integrated, and prosperous, delivering benefits for all the people of the region."



