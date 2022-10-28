The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Elon Musk completes $44B acquisition of Twitter

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 04:13

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc TWTR.N late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

Twitter, Musk and the executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

IDF to open multiple entrances to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 12:45 AM
25-year-old man shot, severely wounded in Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 11:33 PM
Russian amb. warns Israel giving Ukraine's weapons would be 'unfriendly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 09:51 PM
Lebanon's president to dissolve gov't Monday if president not elected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 09:14 PM
Famed 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting targeted by climate activists
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 04:21 PM
Patient attacks staff at Barzilai Medical Center, threatens with knife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 01:25 PM
Ukraine has boosted its forces near Belarus in case of attack - General
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 12:19 PM
Russia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' between adults
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:38 AM
China says willing to communicate with US military, respect 'red lines
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:16 AM
Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine overnight
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 11:03 AM
Gantz: 'Smotrich wants to promote officers based on faith'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 10:14 AM
Gantz to meet with Erdogan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 07:47 AM
China willing to work with US to find ways for mutual benefit- Xi
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 06:32 AM
Canada police arrest Syria returnee on terrorism-related charges
By REUTERS
10/27/2022 12:35 AM
Disney CEO, asked if company is too woke, says it will cater to audience
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 10:10 PM
