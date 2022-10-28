The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted

The Democratic House speaker was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 15:50

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 16:06
Paul Pelosi (photo credit: QUIRINALE.IT/ATTRIBUTION/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Paul Pelosi
(photo credit: QUIRINALE.IT/ATTRIBUTION/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,"

Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.

Paul Pelosi's DUI charge

Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.

Pelosi owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks away from her husband Paul Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 3, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks away from her husband Paul Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 3, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)


