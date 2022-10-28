Man dies after being set on fire, suspect arrested

An unidentified man died on Friday after being set on fire in Kiryat Motzkin, the Rambam Medical Center reported on Friday afternoon.

The police arrested a 39-year-old resident of Kiryat Motzkin on suspicion of committing the act and the background to the incident is most likely criminal, according to Israel Police.

The police received a report about a person on fire around 6 AM, and an investigation was opened.

The police intend to ask for the extension of the suspect's detention at the Haifa Magistrate's Court on Friday.