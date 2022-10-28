The EU congratulates Israel and Lebanon for signing of maritime deal

The European Union congratulated Israel and Lebanon on Friday for the signing of the Maritime Deal on Thursday.

"The EU congratulates Israel and Lebanon on this landmark achievement and commends the role of the US in facilitating negotiations," said a spokesperson from the EU in a statement.

"This historic agreement will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the two neighbours as well as to that of the wider region.

"The EU stands ready to continue developing its partnerships with both Israel and Lebanon and supporting efforts towards regional cooperation for the benefit of all."