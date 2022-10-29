The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US backs up gas deal with Israeli security and economic guarantees

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 20:05

Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2022 20:13

US President Joe Biden pledged to provide Israel with security and economic guarantees, in a letter he is expected to give Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the coming days, in light of the historic maritime agreement the Jewish state reached with Lebanon, according to a diplomatic source. 

In the letter, the US reiterates its commitment to support the IDF in defending Israel. This is about strengthening the capacity of the IDF to protect the Jewish state, including against threats against Israeli vessels and energy assets.

The text of the letter was agreed upon Friday and will be signed in the coming days, according to a diplomatic source, who briefed reporters on the content of the document which has not been made public. 

Biden clarified in the letter that the US recognizes the maritime boundary set by the agreement as the "status quo" and will oppose any attempt to modify that boundary unless both Israel and Lebanon agree to that change.

