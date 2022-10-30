The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN chief delays travel to focus on Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 16:33

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal and has delayed his travel to Algiers for the Arab League Summit by a day to focus on the issue, a UN spokesperson said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The same engagement also aims at the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," he said.

Russia suspended participation in an UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.

NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 04:11 PM
IDF prepares to demolish home of Kiryat Arba terrorist, arrest brother
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 09:10 AM
Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 07:08 AM
S. Korea's Yoon declares national mourning period over stampede -repo
By REUTERS
10/30/2022 03:09 AM
Shooting attack targets IDF soldiers near Hebron, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2022 01:15 AM
Biden says husband of Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 11:51 PM
Ukrainian official rules out any deals with Russia as long as war lasts
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 08:44 PM
Isaac Herzog condemns assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2022 06:51 PM
East Jerusalem man arrested for vehicle arson in Silwan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2022 06:49 PM
Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 04:42 PM
Huge blast heard in Somalia's capital Mogadishu
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 02:28 PM
Outgoing president says Lebanon may be heading to 'constitutional chaos'
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 01:42 PM
Pelosi's husband underwent successful surgery to repair skull fracture
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 12:52 AM
Rishi Sunak could freeze foreign aid - Telegraph
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 12:06 AM
Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelensky
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 11:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by