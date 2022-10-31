Russian missile downed by Ukraine lands in Moldovan village

A Russian missile landed in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea on Monday morning after it was shot down by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine, Moldova's Interior Ministry said.

No one was reported hurt, but the windows of several homes were smashed when the fusillade landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement.

Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine at Moldova's north.

Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on Monday, pounding energy facilities, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.